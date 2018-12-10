Apple Pay officially launches to users in Germany, here are the supporting banks

Apple Pay has officially launched in Germany, as a report first suggested as a possibility earlier today. Users have taken to Twitter to show they are successfully able to add their debit and credit cards to Apple’s mobile payment platform.

At launch, Apple Pay in Germany is supported by the following banks according to Apple: American Express, Maestro, Boon, Bunq, Comdirect, Deutsche Bank, Edenred, Fidor Bank, Hanseatic Bank, HypoVereinsbank, N26, O2 Banking, and VIMPay. Cards issued by Visa and Mastercard are compatible.

Users on Twitter report that they are already able to successfully add compatible cards to Apple Pay in Germany, but it’s possible that the rollout is still in progress. So if you experience errors during the setup process, keep trying as the day progresses.

In terms of retailers, Apple says retailers such as Bershka, Adidas, Aldi, Aral, Cigo, Kaufland, Media Markt, McDonald’s, and more support Apple Pay right now. View the full list on Apple’s website right here.

Apple Pay’s launch in Germany has been a long time coming. Tim Cook first teased the rollout back in July during an Apple earnings call. Over the last month, several pieces of evidence had emerged hinting that the full launch in Germany was imminent.

The launch of Apple Pay in Germany comes following its launch in Belgium and Kazakhstan two weeks ago. With the addition of Germany, Apple Pay is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Singapore, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Russia, Brazil, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Poland, Ireland, Switzerland, Japan, and Ukraine.

I never thought this day would come. Apple Pay is available in Germany. Let me repeat that. APPLE PAY IS AVAILABLE IN GERMANY!

Before AirPower even. Enough reason for me to dust off the old Twitter account! 🥳 🎉 🎈 pic.twitter.com/iPJuetTSqm — René Fouquet (@renefouquet) December 11, 2018

