9to5Mac Happy Hour 203: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case, XR and HomePod discounts, Apple Watch tidbits

- Dec. 13th 2018 9:51 am PT

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s exclusive iPhone XS Smart Battery Case story, a limited HomePod discount holiday strategy, Qualcomm’s effort to block iPhone sales in China, location privacy on iOS apps, Apple Watch Series 4 heart rate features and battery life, the wait for an update on AirPower, and much more.

Hosts:

Topics:

