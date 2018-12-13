Netflix testing instant replay feature, but viewers say it’s distracting

Netflix is testing an instant replay feature that would allow you to rewind to the start of a scene, either because you missed something or simply enjoyed it and want to watch it again …

Engadget reports after Netflix confirmed the test to the LA Times.

In its current form, testers see a “watch that scene again” pop-up in certain shows (Dumplin’ and Mowgli are examples) that lets you jump back to the start of a memorable moment. In theory, you could revisit an epic brawl or a laugh-out-loud joke without having to either find the beginning yourself or play someone’s bootleg YouTube clip.

However, those who have been included in Netflix’s instant replay trial don’t seem overly impressed, complaining that the pop-ups are distracting.

Watching Dumbling (which is fairly meh) but throughout the movie a popup link of “watch this scene again” will appear. Why does Netflix insist on devaluing film even more than it does with its washdowned color grading and poorly executed original plotpoops? This bothers me Netflix is such a giant anchor in the future of film culture. Gahhh. Same, really messed up my immersion. So far it’s happened right after two intense scenes. Really took me out of the moment. I hope this isn’t a permanent thing because it’s distracting and obnoxious. If I want to see something again, I’ll rewind it myself…I don’t need a prompt.

Netflix said only that it was ‘looking to learn’ and may or may not implement the instant replay feature once testing is complete.

The streaming video service is seeing dramatic growth in its mobile revenues, earning $86.6M last month from mobile devices.

There’s still no sign yet of Apple’s long-expected competing service, and Netflix itself says it has no idea what to expect.

“I don’t have any idea what that Apple product is going to be,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody does. I don’t think people making shows for them have any idea.”

Photo: Shutterstock

