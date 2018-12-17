iOS 12.1.2 expected today with eSIM bug fixes, likely addresses Qualcomm patents in China

[Update: iOS 12.1.2 is now available with build number 16C101. The first beta was build number 16D5024a.]

Apple just started the beta testing process for iOS 12.1.2 last week, but the company will today release the update to the public. Release notes for the update indicate that it includes eSIM and cellular connectivity bug fixes.

The update comes after Apple last week promised an iOS fix to address patents involved in its ongoing legal battle with Qualcomm. What changes iOS 12.1.2 makes to technology related to those patents is unclear at this point.

Apple does say that the update includes bug fixes for eSIM activation on iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. The company also highlights that the update resolves an issue affecting cellular connectivity in Turkey for the same devices (via MacRumors).

Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

China last week granted an import ban against select iOS devices as part of the legal battle between Apple and Qualcomm. Despite saying that all of its devices were in compliance, Apple added that it would release an iOS update “addressing the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case.”

Read our initial coverage of the iOS 12.1.2 beta 1 release here. The update should go live for everyone shortly.

