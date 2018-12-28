Best Buy data shows iPad Pro sales seemingly unaffected by bending controversy

New data from Best Buy via Thinknum shows that iPad Pro sales remain consistently strong despite widespread media coverage of the alleged bending issues ailing the tablet.

Though the data doesn’t conclusively paint the entire picture of how well iPad Pro has faired in the sales department, it does indicate that niche bending coverage hasn’t critically affected the general consensus of the device — at least not so far.

The first time we reported on iPad Pro bending issues was on November 16, when a now infamous JerryRigEverything video showed an iPad Pro fold in half much easier than one might anticipate.

Much of the problem stems from the fact the new design measures in at only 5.9mm thin, with cutouts in the aluminum for a microphone and the Apple Pencil’s charging spot.

Charts visualizing the data via Thinknum can be seen below.

iPad Pro 11-inch:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Last week, Apple took the rare step of addressing the matter, with senior VP of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio insisting iPad Pro models were tighter than ever.

In an email obtained by 9to5Mac, he wrote,

Its unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing. We’ve carefully engineered it and every part of the manufactiuring process is precisely measured and controlled.

Further, former senior Marketing Director at Apple Michael Gartenberg said he returned his iPad Pro this week due to his dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of the matter.

Returned my iPad this morning. Perhaps it was within Apple tolerances but Apple tolerances shouldn't allow for a clear noticeble bend. Much as monitors with noticeble dead pixels aren't acceptable either. — Michael Gartenberg (@Gartenberg) December 24, 2018

What do you think about the current iPad Pro bending dilemma? Has your tablet experienced any problems? Tell us in the comments below!

Relevant stories:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: