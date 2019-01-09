Instagram will now let you post to multiple accounts at the same time

Instagram is rolling out a new feature today, which will allow users who manage multiple accounts to post the same content to all feeds more directly. Previously, users were required to either manually repost the content on the desired accounts or utilize a third-party repost app.

Just four months ago, Instagram flat-out denied it was building any sort of “regramming” service. While today’s announcement isn’t just a blanket repost button, it will assuredly change the dynamic of the image sharing platform.

The update, which is currently only rolling out for iOS users at the moment, will help companies, influencers, and anyone else managing multiple feeds streamline sharing content across various outlets.

Unfortunately, as TechCrunch points out, the change might instigate a shift towards more generic feeds, with companies possibly opting for the easy route by mindlessly sharing identical content across all-feeds for maximum exposure.

Now, users can simply toggle which accounts they want their posts shared on.

Instagram has made a good amount of changes recently. In November of last year, the company rolled out a fresh profile design promising to make the app “easier and cleaner to use”. After that, the company mysteriously updated their app which removed iPhone XS Max optimization. However, our very own Guilherme Rambo cracked the case for us…

No word on when the feature is expected to hit Android, although it’s probably safe to imagine the rollout will be complete in the coming weeks.

Will this new feature impact you? Let us know if you think Instagram will be better or worse as a result of the change in the comments below!

