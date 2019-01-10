Apple releasing iOS 12.1.3 developer beta 4 later today [U: Now available]

[Update: Now available.]

Apple is releasing its fourth iOS 12.1.3 developer beta later today, only 3 days after releasing its third beta. The release notes only mention bug fixes, but we’ll update if anything interesting can be found on the new beta.

iOS 12 has seen numerous updates such as Group FaceTime, Dual SIM support, and other notable changes as part of iOS 12.1 and iOS 12.1.1.

We’ll keep this post updated with new details and findings as we discover what’s new in the latest beta.

Apple released iOS 12.1.2 late last year that brought fixes for eSIM and Dual SIM. The release also changed the multitasking animation for iPhones purchased in China due to an ongoing legal battle with Qualcomm. We’ve seen some indications on the last 12.1.3 beta that Apple has added some code to be able to change the animation behavior remotely, when (and if) the legal battle with Qualcomm gets resolved.

Here’s our hands-on video with the changes included in last month’s iOS 12.1.1 and watchOS 5.1.2 updates, which are available now to everyone:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: