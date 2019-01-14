Toyota’s 2020 GR Supra will support wireless CarPlay, but only as part of $4k ‘Premium’ package

After a handful of CarPlay announcements at CES 2019 last week, Toyota today announced that its 2020 GR Supra will support wireless CarPlay. Meanwhile, Kia and Fiat Chrysler announced new cars with wired CarPlay integration.

Toyota will offer the GR Supra in two different “grade” options, but CarPlay will be limited to the “3.0 Premium” tier. This package includes wireless CarPlay support on an 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen display – and is a $4,000 upgrade. Also included in the Premium trim is a heads-up display, JBL audio, navigation, wireless charging, and more:

The 3.0 Premium grade will feature an upgraded 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen display with Navigation, Supra Connect telematics services, wireless Apple CarPlay, a premium 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and a color Head-Up Display. The 3.0 Premium grade will also feature heated, leather-trimmed seats.

Wireless CarPlay support means you won’t have to connect your iPhone via Lightning every time you get your car. This is especially nice considering the GR Supra integrates wireless charging support as well.

Wireless CarPlay has been hard to come by natively in vehicles. While several options exist to add the feature with aftermarket displays, BMW has been the primary supporter of wireless CarPlay in the United States.

The 2020 GR Supra with the 3.0 Premium trim will carry an MSRP of $53,990. The non-premium tier, which lacks CarPlay, will sell for $49,990. That said, the 2020 GR Supra certainly won’t be an affordable way to get access to wireless CarPlay, but for car enthusiasts interested in the vehicle, it’s a nice add-on. Meanwhile, you can add wireless CarPlay to your existing car for less than $700.

Be sure to read our full recap of CarPlay announcements at CES 2019 right here, as well as our guide to the best aftermarket CarPlay displays here. The 2020 GR Supra will be available later this year.

