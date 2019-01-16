iPhone XS Smart Battery Case fits iPhone X, but functionality blocked by iOS [U]

Update: Ritchie now says the iPhone X he tried to use with the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case was not updated to iOS 12.1.3. Since updating, the iPhone X does work with the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case, but with inconsistent results.

Apple yesterday officially unveiled its new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. iPhone X users, however, have been left wondering whether or not the iPhone XS case will function with their device. Now, we have our answer.

On the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case product page, Apple only specifically mentions that the case is compatible with the XS, with no mention at all of the iPhone X. Rene Ritchie took to Twitter today to share his results from trying the new Smart Battery Case with the iPhone X. The iPhone XS version of the case fits the iPhone X, but it does not actually function.

With the iPhone XS Battery Case connected, iOS throws a “this accessory is not supported by this device” error message. Further, the speaker and mic holes aren’t aligned along the bottom.

The iPhone XS features a slightly taller camera sensor than the iPhone X, which is why some were doubting whether or not the new case would even fit. Users have had varied luck with using other iPhone XS cases with the iPhone X and vice versa in the past.

Apple notably never released an official Smart Battery Case for the iPhone X or the iPhone 8, skipping all users who purchased an iPhone in 2017. Some third-party options exist, but your mileage will vary there.

Earlier today, another reviewer reported that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max battery cases feature 1,369 mAh batteries, which is smaller than that of previous Smart Battery cases from Apple. This is despite Apple’s claims about how much battery life the new cases add.

The first iPhone XS/Max/XR Smart Battery case orders are slated to arrive as early as tomorrow. Did you order one? Let us know down in the comments!

Deleting tweet because iPhone XS/Max battery case *is* working for iPhone X for some people, but I’m getting inconsistent enough results with iOS 12.1.3 that it’s going to take some time to figure out exactly what works and what doesn’t. Sincere apologies for bad test/tweet. pic.twitter.com/EQJjqzz8kK — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 16, 2019

iPhone X fits fine in the iPhone XS battery case. But, I can’t tell if it actually works yet because the case isn’t charged. 😂 Brb. 😎 pic.twitter.com/y0B17FHdfO — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 16, 2019

As usual, Apple .com was/is correct. iPhone XS Smart Battery Case DOES NOT WORK with iPhone X. Camera fits but not tight, speaker/mic holes aren’t aligned, charging system throws up a compatibility error. (Now I’m going to https://t.co/bkloMllutP to ask for an X version…) pic.twitter.com/gUHvY6vuoI — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 16, 2019

