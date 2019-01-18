Updated Facebook Messenger app with redesign rolling out to most users

Announced back in May during its F8 developer conference, Facebook is today rolling out its Messenger redesign for all users.

According to The Verge, the redesign is available as a free update on the App Store, however, it “might take a little time” before everyone is able to get the update (it’s very slowly rolling out since last October).

The redesign is aimed to de-clutter the Messenger app, putting your message threads at the forefront, something the app used to do. Headlining changes include condensed tabs, bringing the existing nine tabs down to just three. Message threads themselves remain the same, retaining existing functionality.

Hopefully, with the new Facebook Messenger redesign on the horizon, the company will focus on its main Facebook app and possibly do an overhaul for it as well. Or maybe a native Instagram app for the iPad?

Today’s update brings the Facebook Messenger to version 198.0 and is available as a free update here.

