US House committees to hold joint hearing on T-Mobile & Sprint merger, both CEOs agree to testify

As part of the ongoing review process of T-Mobile’s proposed merger with Sprint, a pair of U.S. House panels will hold a joint hearing next month. The hearing will focus on addressing how the merger will affect consumers, with CEOs of both T-Mobile and Sprint set to testify.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As reported by Reuters, The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee will hold a joint hearing on February 13th to “examine the merger’s potential impacts on consumers, workers and the wireless industry.” At the hearing, both T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will testify.

In a press release this afternoon, members of both committees explained that the merger combines the carriers with the “largest numbers of low-income customers.” The goal of the hearing is to find whether it is in the “best interest of consumers and hardworking people.”

Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Chairman Mike Doyle (D-PA) and Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Chairman David N. Cicilline (D-RI): “A merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would combine two of the four largest wireless carriers and the carriers with the largest numbers of low-income customers. As the Committees with oversight of the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice, we must hold this hearing to examine the effects on important issues like jobs, costs to consumers, innovation and competition. We look forward to examining this merger from the perspective of what is in the best interest of consumers and hardworking people.”

Last month, the Sprint and T-Mobile merger was cleared by U.S. national security officials. The deal still has several regulatory hurdles to jump, however, including FCC and DOJ approval.

Related stories:

I am looking forward to sharing the benefits of the T-Mobile / Sprint merger with the House Commerce and Judiciary Committees on 2/13. It’s a great opportunity to explain why it’s good for consumers, good for competition and good for the country. https://t.co/VAwKLYhE2Q — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 28, 2019

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: