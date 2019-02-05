Unicode Consortium publishes final emoji list for 2019, includes more inclusive options, orangutan, waffles, banjo, and more

The Unicode Consortium has now published its final list of emojis for 2019, including 230 new emojis coming to most platforms later this year.

In this year’s emoji release, the consortium is planning to expand how people are represented, including people with disabilities, a gender inclusive couple, and a mix of people holding hands with various skin tones.

Emoji 12.0 is comprised of 59 distinct new emojis; 75 when gender variations are taken into account; and 230 new emojis when all skin tone options are also included.

Today’s announcement by Unicode means that all major platforms are now able to begin working on the actual emojis for their platforms. If past years are any indication, we’ll see new emojis roll out in iOS 13.1 or 13.2 later this fall.

Other new emojis include a yawning face, a deaf person, a prosthetic arm and leg, a person in a wheelchair, people holding hands with various skin tones and genders, hearts, circles, and squares in various colors.

