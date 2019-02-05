How to stream the State of the Union on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac

After a bit of a delay, President Trump will give his second State of the Union address tonight. As usual, the festivities will be broadcast on nearly every platform. Here’s how to stream the State of the Union on your Apple TV, Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Last year, President Trump gave Apple a shoutout during his first address, and it would not be surprising to see that happen again this year. Apple just recently announced that it will build a new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas and add thousands of jobs across the United States.

Of course, just last month, President Trump renewed his call for Apple to build iPhones in the United States. He also incorrectly bragged that AAPL is up “hundreds of percent” since he became president.

Here’s what you need to know to stream the State of the Union.

What time is the State of the Union?

The State of the Union will start at 9PM ET, here’s how that translates in the different time zones across the United States:

6pm PT

7pm MT

8pm CT

9pm ET

How to stream the State of the Union

The State of the Union is one of the easiest things to stream as it’s widely broadcast on every major network. Furthermore, the major networks offer the stream for free via their iOS and tvOS applications, without the need for a pesky cable login.

All of these apps will allow you to stream the State of the Union on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV:

In addition, a stream of the State of the Union will also be shown on PBS. You’ll be able to watch that stream via the below YouTube embed, as well. To find it on your Apple TV, simply search for the PBS News Hour channel. Other streams will likely appear as we near the start of the event.