9to5Mac Happy Hour 211: FaceTime fixed, Angela Ahrendts leaving Apple, 5G E & Animoji

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iOS 12.1.4 and the fix for Group FaceTime and other security flaws, Apple’s bug bounty program and other security concerns, Angela Ahrendts leaving her role as SVP of Retail, and the latest changes in iOS 12.2 beta.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off $20 (Reg. $50).
Sponsored by Upstart: Hurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get a $50 credit toward your first job post!
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple says iOS fix for Group FaceTime bug now coming next week, issues apology
- Apple exec met with teenager who found FaceTime bug at his Arizona home, will be eligible for bug bounty program
- iOS 12.2 beta 2 update for iPhone and iPad now available
- Apple releasing iOS 12.1.4 to fix FaceTime eavesdropping bug later today [Now available]
- Group FaceTime server restored following iOS 12.1.4 release, feature disabled on older versions
- Popular iOS apps found to record user screens for analytics, sometimes exposing sensitive data
- Apple cracks down on apps that record user screens, threatens removal from the App Store
- Security researcher demos macOS exploit to access Keychain passwords, but won’t share details with Apple out of protest
- Angela Ahrendts departing Apple in April, Deirdre O’Brien named SVP of Retail + People
- Making sense of Angela Ahrendts’ departure and the future of Apple retail
- Apple’s Siri VP exits role as Giannandrea shifts team’s focus to ‘long-term research’
- Apple releasing iOS 12.2 public beta with new Animoji
- iOS 12.2 beta 2 update for iPhone and iPad now available
- iOS 12.2 beta replaces AT&T LTE with ‘5G E’ in certain markets on latest iPhones and iPads
- What is 5G E?
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!