Latest YouTube for iOS update reintroduces annoying Home indicator bug

Seemingly in conjunction with getting its enterprise certificates back, YouTube found time to update some of its major apps for the 2018 iPad Pros. Such apps included the YouTube app, which was updated to support the new iPads about a month ago, but had a weird bug where the home indicator would overlap the navigation buttons at the bottom of the app.

As of last week, Google had fixed the bug, but the company has seemingly reversed course and the bug has now returned as of version 14.05, which was released earlier today. Presumably, this is due to how Google develops its apps, using the A/B method for releasing updates for its apps.

While this isn’t a dealbreaker, it is quite an annoying bug and many were relieved to know that Google had finally fixed it. At the very least, it’s better than having letterboxing surrounding the app because it wasn’t updated for the new iPad Pro.

Hopefully, Google will push out an update to the app soon that resolves this bug once and for all. For now, you can disable automatic updates for the App Store, but if you’ve already updated the app, you’re stuck with it until Google pushes a fix.

YouTube for iOS version 14.04 is the only version that contains the fix, so if you’re an owner of a 2018 iPad Pro, you’ll want to stay on that until further notice.

Here’s what the bug looks like:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: