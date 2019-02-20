Trouble hearing on phone calls? Here’s how to clean your iPhone speaker

Are you having trouble hearing others on calls with your iPhone using the earpiece? Follow along for how to clean your iPhone speaker.
Often times, a faulty earpiece speaker is caused by dust, skin/oil, makeup, and other debris trapped on the speaker grill which blocks audio from coming through. Try out the steps below to see if you can fix your iPhone speaker.
How to clean your iPhone speaker
- Grab a clean toothbrush (or an electronic device brush)
- Gently brush the earpiece speaker (at the top of your iPhone) to remove debris
- If needed, use canned air to blow across the speaker (don’t blow air directly into it)
- Make a test call to see if your speaker is performing better
- If you’re still having trouble, reach out to Apple support or an AASP
