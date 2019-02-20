Trouble hearing on phone calls? Here’s how to clean your iPhone speaker

Are you having trouble hearing others on calls with your iPhone using the earpiece? Follow along for how to clean your iPhone speaker.

Often times, a faulty earpiece speaker is caused by dust, skin/oil, makeup, and other debris trapped on the speaker grill which blocks audio from coming through. Try out the steps below to see if you can fix your iPhone speaker.

How to clean your iPhone speaker

Grab a clean toothbrush (or an electronic device brush) Gently brush the earpiece speaker (at the top of your iPhone) to remove debris If needed, use canned air to blow across the speaker (don’t blow air directly into it) Make a test call to see if your speaker is performing better If you’re still having trouble, reach out to Apple support or an AASP

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: