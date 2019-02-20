Apple releasing third iOS 12.2 public beta today, includes revamped Remote

- Feb. 20th 2019 9:15 am PT

Apple is releasing the third iOS 12.2 public beta today following the developer beta release yesterday. iOS 12.2 public beta includes the latest Animoji characters — shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog options — before they’re officially released.

iOS 12.2 beta also includes changes to the AirPlay icon in Control Center plus AT&T ‘5G E’ in certain markets on certain iPhones and iPads. iOS 12.2 also introduces a variety of other changes and features as seen in the previous beta version:

  • New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center
  • New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface
  • New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings
  • More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions
  • Updated details button in Wallet card UI
  • Tap a transaction for more detail
  • Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows
  • Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings
  • Air Quality Index reading in Maps
  • Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS
  • Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search
  • Apple News in Canada
  • Keyboard color picker
  • Inline Safari music playback
  • Album name full song search results in Music app

Check out our hands-on video with the first iOS 12.2 developer beta below:

Beta 3 also introduced these changes:

  • About screen in Settings app now lists hardware device model name
  • Lock screen now displays date properly again
  • Apple News header text changed from ‘APPLE NEWS’ to ‘News’
  • Remote tile redesigned for HomeKit TVs and Apple TVs
  • Music videos no longer automatically play in fullscreen
  • Find Interests in Other Apps for Today at Apple sessions
  • Updated buttons in Wallet app details

If you’re not a developer and still want to test drive the pre-release version of iOS, you can join Apple’s public beta program for free at beta.apple.com. A public beta version of tvOS 12.2 is also expected today; macOS 10.14.4 public beta updated yesterday.

