Apple releasing third iOS 12.2 public beta today, includes revamped Remote

Apple is releasing the third iOS 12.2 public beta today following the developer beta release yesterday. iOS 12.2 public beta includes the latest Animoji characters — shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog options — before they’re officially released.

iOS 12.2 beta also includes changes to the AirPlay icon in Control Center plus AT&T ‘5G E’ in certain markets on certain iPhones and iPads. iOS 12.2 also introduces a variety of other changes and features as seen in the previous beta version:

New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center

New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface

New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings

More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions

Updated details button in Wallet card UI

Tap a transaction for more detail

Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows

Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings

Air Quality Index reading in Maps

Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS

Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search

Apple News in Canada

Keyboard color picker

Inline Safari music playback

Album name full song search results in Music app

Check out our hands-on video with the first iOS 12.2 developer beta below:

Beta 3 also introduced these changes:

About screen in Settings app now lists hardware device model name

Lock screen now displays date properly again

Apple News header text changed from ‘APPLE NEWS’ to ‘News’

Remote tile redesigned for HomeKit TVs and Apple TVs

Music videos no longer automatically play in fullscreen

Find Interests in Other Apps for Today at Apple sessions

Updated buttons in Wallet app details

If you’re not a developer and still want to test drive the pre-release version of iOS, you can join Apple’s public beta program for free at beta.apple.com. A public beta version of tvOS 12.2 is also expected today; macOS 10.14.4 public beta updated yesterday.