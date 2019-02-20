Apple releasing third iOS 12.2 public beta today, includes revamped Remote

Apple is releasing the third iOS 12.2 public beta today following the developer beta release yesterday. iOS 12.2 public beta includes the latest Animoji characters — shark, owl, giraffe, and warthog options — before they’re officially released.
iOS 12.2 beta also includes changes to the AirPlay icon in Control Center plus AT&T ‘5G E’ in certain markets on certain iPhones and iPads. iOS 12.2 also introduces a variety of other changes and features as seen in the previous beta version:
- New Screen Mirroring icon in Control Center
- New full screen Apple TV Remote Control Center interface
- New “Speakers & TVS” in Home app settings
- More detailed Apple Wallet UI for Recent Transactions
- Updated details button in Wallet card UI
- Tap a transaction for more detail
- Card details feature bubbly inset rectangles rows
- Motion & Orientation Data is new Safari toggle in iOS Settings
- Air Quality Index reading in Maps
- Safari warns about websites not supporting HTTPS
- Fill in a search suggestion without submitting the search
- Apple News in Canada
- Keyboard color picker
- Inline Safari music playback
- Album name full song search results in Music app
Check out our hands-on video with the first iOS 12.2 developer beta below:
Beta 3 also introduced these changes:
- About screen in Settings app now lists hardware device model name
- Lock screen now displays date properly again
- Apple News header text changed from ‘APPLE NEWS’ to ‘News’
- Remote tile redesigned for HomeKit TVs and Apple TVs
- Music videos no longer automatically play in fullscreen
- Find Interests in Other Apps for Today at Apple sessions
- Updated buttons in Wallet app details
If you’re not a developer and still want to test drive the pre-release version of iOS, you can join Apple’s public beta program for free at beta.apple.com. A public beta version of tvOS 12.2 is also expected today; macOS 10.14.4 public beta updated yesterday.