Apple to start selling Wynd Plus portable air purifier controlled via iOS app

Apple today has updated its online store to indicate it will soon start selling the Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier. This accessory packs USB-C and an accompanying iOS app to let you “create a bubble of clean air around you.”

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The Wynd Plus is a small air purifier that you could theoretically take with you everywhere you go. It weighs in at less than a pound and is around the size of a bottle. Wynd touts that it features a “medical grade filter” to trap particles including pollen, pet dander, bacteria, and industrial pollution particles.

Everything is controlled via the Wynd application on iOS and it recharges via USB-C, though Wynd touts you’ll be able to go three months in between charges. Here’s the full feature list touted by Apple on the Wynd Plus product page:

Weighs less than a pound, so you can take clean air with you wherever you go

Uses patented turbofan to deliver extremely fast cleaning

Medical-grade filter removes particulates, smoke, dander, and germs from your air

Embedded silver in filter can even kill germs

Detachable Air Quality Tracker monitors your air quality and directs the Purifier to clean as needed

Connected iOS app generates insights about your air quality and allows you to control the Purifier and Tracker

It doesn’t appear that the Wynd Plus will support HomeKit, which is a common trend among smart air purifiers. It’s unclear if HomeKit support might come down the line, but it’s certainly something that would be nice to see sooner rather than later.

Apple currently shows the Wynd Plus as unavailable both online and in-store, however the newly posted listing indicates that Apple will soon start to sell the product. Apple prices it at $199.95, which is the same as Amazon, where it’s also available in matte black.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: