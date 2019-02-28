9to5Mac Happy Hour 214: Shot on iPhone finale, foldable XR and XS competition, Apple Watch sleep tracking

- Feb. 28th 2019 9:36 am PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Shot on iPhone contest winners, Halide’s new long exposure app Spectre, Apple’s latest iPhone marketing refinements, foldable phones and iPhone competition, the rumored Apple Pay credit card and new Wallet app features, Apple Stores closing in Texas due to patent trolls, rumored sleep tracking features for Apple Watch, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off $20 (Reg. $50).

Sponsored by UpstartHurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!

Sponsored by Ridge Wallet: Get 10% off today —WITH FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING—by going to ridgewallet.com/mac and use code “MAC10”. ​

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Guides

9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Apple on Amazon

Apple on Amazon
9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts