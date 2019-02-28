9to5Mac Happy Hour 214: Shot on iPhone finale, foldable XR and XS competition, Apple Watch sleep tracking
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Shot on iPhone contest winners, Halide’s new long exposure app Spectre, Apple’s latest iPhone marketing refinements, foldable phones and iPhone competition, the rumored Apple Pay credit card and new Wallet app features, Apple Stores closing in Texas due to patent trolls, rumored sleep tracking features for Apple Watch, and more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off $20 (Reg. $50).
Sponsored by Upstart: Hurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!
Sponsored by Ridge Wallet: Get 10% off today —WITH FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING—by going to ridgewallet.com/mac and use code “MAC10”.
Hosts:
Topics:
- Shot on iPhone contest winners announced by Apple
- Apple teams up with NHL to promote ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign, player photos taken by teammates
- Halide creators launch Spectre, an AI-powered long exposure camera app for iPhone
- Zac Hall on Twitter
- Apple credit card launching later this year, according to rumors
- WSJ: Apple partnering with Goldman Sachs to introduce ‘Apple Pay’ credit card in early 2019
- Apple plans new store for Galleria Dallas; Plano and Frisco, Texas locations may close
- Report: Apple aims to release native sleep tracking features for Apple Watch by next year
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!