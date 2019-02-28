9to5Mac Happy Hour 214: Shot on iPhone finale, foldable XR and XS competition, Apple Watch sleep tracking

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Shot on iPhone contest winners, Halide’s new long exposure app Spectre, Apple’s latest iPhone marketing refinements, foldable phones and iPhone competition, the rumored Apple Pay credit card and new Wallet app features, Apple Stores closing in Texas due to patent trolls, rumored sleep tracking features for Apple Watch, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: Get the HyperJuice wireless charger case for Apple’s AirPods 60% off $20 (Reg. $50).

Sponsored by Upstart: Hurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!

Sponsored by Ridge Wallet: Get 10% off today —WITH FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING—by going to ridgewallet.com/mac and use code “MAC10”. ​

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/02/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-02-28-2019.mp3

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!