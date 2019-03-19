9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 12-inch MacBook $929, iPad Air/mini pre-order discounts, WD 4TB USB-C Drive $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Score the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker at a new Amazon low of $120 (Save 20%)
- Jump start your smart home w/ a Nest Thermostat + Google Home Mini for $190 ($250+ value)
- Apple’s latest iMacs are now up for pre-order (tax savings select states)
- Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch returns to Amazon all-time low at $144 (Reg. $180)
- Build your own gadgets w/ a Monoprice Voxel 3D Printer for $272 shipped (save $50+)
- Pair your Mac with a new monitor from $110: Acer 32-inch 4K $315 (Save $65), more
- Build a custom PC w/ an 8-core CPU, motherboard, & 250GB NVMe SSD: $300 ($400+ value)
- Huawei’s MateBook X Pro has a 3K display, slim bezels, more: $1,140 (Reg. $1,300+)
- Teenage Engineering 400 Pocket Operator Review: Is the poor man’s modular synth worth it?
- Pay less than Wyze w/ Annke’s 1080p Pan & Tilt Camera at $24 shipped (45% off)
- Add some RGB lighting to your desk w/ SteelSeries’ Rival Gaming Mouse: $23 (Reg. $30+)
- Bring home an Xbox One S 1TB console for just $170 shipped right now + Xbox One X from $340
- HP unveils the all-new Reverb VR Headset w/ incredible clarity, wide field of view, more
- Pioneer’s Elite 7.2-Ch. Receiver touts AirPlay & Dolby Atmos from $282 (Save 45%)
- Capture gorgeous 360-degree GoPro shots w/ this time-lapse accessory for $18 (Reg. $35)
- New or inactive members can enjoy a 1-year Audible gold membership for under $100 ($50 off)
- CORSAIR’s $130K63 Mechanical Keyboard & Lapboard brings gaming to the couch (Save $30)
- Shake things up w/ the PlayStation VR Astro Bot + Moss Bundle: $208 shipped ($40+ off)
- Enjoy Alexa & Assistant control w/ this smart RGB LED light strip for under $15 Prime shipped
- Spring cleaning: Unique organization tools for your bathroom from just $2
- Download Brown Bear Animal Parade on iOS for the kids while it’s 50% off: $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sur la Table takes 20% off your purchase to update your dinnerware, kitchen pans & more
- AmazonBasics’ Hiking Backpack has you ready for spring adventures at $36 (Reg. up to $55)
- Parents-to-be will appreciate this Cetaphil Baby Bath Time Essentials Set for $14 (20% off)
- H&M gives you a fresh look for spring with up to 60% off new styles for the entire family
- Get ready for DIY projects with a Gorilla Ladders 47-inch Aluminum Work Platformfor $30
- Read your SSD/HDD with this USB 3.0 adapter for less than $5 Prime shipped
- Save up to 86% on 80 of the greatest Batman graphic novels of all-time from $5 at ComiXology
- For today only, grab 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $21 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $35+)
- Change your oil, more w/ Craftsman’s 320-Piece mechanic’s tool set for $130 (Reg. $300)
- L.L. Bean takes 25% off your order, including its most popular boots, with this promo code
- Have access to all of your cosmetics w/ this adjustable rotating organizer for $15 ($10 off)
- Build a robotic arm and more with the littleBits Base Inventor Kit at $60 shipped (25% off)
Amazon knocks Apple’s 12-inch MacBook down to $929, today only (Cert. Refurb)
Apple’s just-released iPad Air and mini see pre-order discounts at Best Buy
Apple’s new iPad Air and iPad mini are up for pre-order (tax savings in select states)
WD’s 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive drops to new low at $100 (20% off), more from $70
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $15 Disney titles, 4K films from $5, $1 rental, more
Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)
Save on popular Twelve South gear: BookBook CaddySack, AirFly, Curve MacBook stand, more
Anker and Amazon team up to deliver new deals on smart bulbs, projectors, earbuds and more
Upgrade your Apple Watch w/ a few Milanese Loop bands from just $4 in multiple colors
For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
Review: Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
APC’s Pro 1500VA UPS has ten outlets, a USB-C port and more at $160 shipped (Save $45)
- Home Depot 1-day DEWALT power tool sale has deals from $34
- Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 4-Port USB Travel Charger $20 Prime shipped, more
- Fujifilm’s $80 INSTAX Share SP-2 Photo Printer turns your iPhone into an instant cam
- Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speaker System drops to new Amazon all-time low at $73 (Reg. $120)
- Samsung’s speedy EVO Select microSDXC cards are on sale at Amazon: 256GB $40, more
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC won’t be Play Anywhere, but will be available in beta
- Blue’s enCORE 100 Dynamic Microphone drops 50% for today only: $50 (Reg. $100)
- The Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter bundle is down to $45 today (Reg. $80)
- Essential Switch games from $41: Smash Bros., Donkey Kong, Mario Tennis, Splatoon 2, more
- The much-anticipated Atari VCS gets an upgrade under the hood, delivery date pushed back
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $40, Diablo III Eternal $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sentinels of the Multiverse, Money Pro, more
- Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $55
- Amazon’s Gold Box has over 30 popular print magazines on sale from $4/year
- Dyson’s AM08 Air Multiplier Fan w/ a bladeless design is down to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- This 12-Cup Coffee Maker has a glass carafe & will only run you $15 today (Reg. up to $40)
- Banana Republic cuts 40% off sitewide with deals from $36 on new spring arrivals
- Abercrombie’s Spring Sale refreshes your wardrobe w/ deals for men & women from just $19
- Nordstrom Rack’s Sandal Sale takes up to 60% off Birkenstock, Sperry, Nike & more from $19
- West Elm’s Friends & Family Sale offers 20% off sitewide + free shipping to spruce up your home
- UGG boots, sneakers, apparel, accessories & more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30
- Traeger’s new smart grills let you monitor food, tweak temps, and set timers from iOS or Android
- Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
- Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
- Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
- You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
- Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup