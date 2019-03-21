9to5Mac Happy Hour 217: New iPad mini and iPad Air, iMac refresh, second-gen AirPods debut

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s product release carousel including the first new iPad mini in years, a new iPad Air size, faster iMacs, and second-generation AirPods, plus much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.

Sponsored by Upstart: Hurry to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR to find out HOW LOW your Upstart rate is!

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-03-21-2019.mp3

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!