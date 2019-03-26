Apple uploads full ‘It’s show time’ event keynote video to YouTube

Apple yesterday held its Services-focused “It’s show time” event at Steve Jobs Theater. Now, the company has made the full event available to watch via YouTube.

A replay of the keynote has been available on Apple’s website since yesterday, but only tonight did the full video hit YouTube. The full keynote clocks in at nearly 2-hours in length, coming in at 1 hour and 49 minutes.

During yesterday’s event, Apple announced new Services for gaming, video, finance, and Apple News. Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ are launching later this year, while Apple News+ is available now and Apple Card will launch in the summer.

In case you missed our live coverage of Apple's event yesterday, we've rounded everything up into a single article right here.

