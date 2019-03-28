9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nomad Lightning Battery Cable $35, Anker Truly Wireless Earbuds $70, iPhone 6s $150, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take 30% off Nomad’s Lightning Battery Cable with our exclusive code, now $35
Ditch the AirPods price tag for Anker’s Zolo Truly Wireless Earbuds at $70 (Reg. $100)
Apple’s OG AirPods are on sale from $130 (Orig. $159)
Pick up an iPhone 6s with prepaid service for $150, or a used iPhone SE at $115
Apple’s newest iPad Pro goes on sale in both sizes before today’s event, save up to $199
Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple iMacs and Mac mini
Amazon has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air under $1,000 shipped ($200 off)
Apple Watch Series 3 sees discounts in various styles from $199 shipped
Add this rustic leather Apple Watch band to your collection for $7 (50% off), more
Put an official Apple leather folio case on your iPhone X from $44.50 via Amazon
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $10 4K film sale, Dark Knight Trilogy $25, $1 rental, more
Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more
For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless.
Here’s one of the best ways to run Windows on Mac, Parallels Desktop from $68
- Rebuild the city in Gangs of Deadsville for iOS while it’s only $2 (Reg. $5), more
- The stellar Affinity Photo & Designer apps for iOS/Mac from $16 (Reg. up to $50)
- The “simple and elegant” iWriter text editor for iOS is now on sale for $1 (Reg. $3)
- Add the Sprocket puzzler to your iOS/Apple TV game library for FREE today (Reg. $1)
Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]
HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Need more storage? B&H has you covered w/ a big WD hard drive sale starting at $70
- Logitech’s MX900 Keyboard & MX Master Mouse combo at $136 (24% off), more
- Enjoy tunes outdoors with this rugged portable speaker, now $25 (Orig. $35)
- Sengled’s Element 3-bulb Smart Lighting Starter Kit + Echo Dot at $50 ($100 value)
- Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 10W Dual Qi Wireless Charging Pad $35, more
- LG’s MiniBeam Projector has a built-in battery, wireless connectivity, more: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Pad & Quill’s 15-inch Heritage Leather Satchel MacBook Bag is nearly $240 off
- Neato’s Botvac D3 Pro touts laser-guided navigation, Alexa control, more at $290 (42% off)
- Logitech’s THX-certified 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System drops to $246 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Pick up a Honeywell scheduling thermostat for $35, LED flood lights and more on sale
- At $69, Fitbit’s Alta Fitness Tracker is an affordable way to monitor sleep and more (Reg. $100)
- The Bulova Computron watch makes a retro-return with its iconic styling
- Today only, Element’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV w/ Fire OS is down to $500 (Orig. $900)
- Score the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto X4 Smartphone for $130 (All-time low, 35% off)
- Score a year of Office 365 Home for Mac/PC with a $50 Amazon Gift Card at $100 ($150 value)
- The Creality Ender-3 3D Printer w/ LCD display is down to $180 at Amazon (Reg. $230+)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Skyrim Special Edition $15, Fire Emblem Warriors $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: btw – puzzle maze, NoteFace, more
- Sony’s DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers are at holiday pricing today: $37 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs launches to PSVR after landing on Steam, Oculus, and Vive for $15
- Amazon 1-day AeroGarden sale from $11.50: indoor gardens, seed kits, accessories, more
- Take the BBQ indoors w/ Tenergy’s Smokeless Infrared Grill for $135 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Make a splash this summer with the Intex Inflatable Water Slide for $60 (Reg. up to $100)
- This 34-piece Black + Decker 20V MAX Drill Set is a perfect home tool kit: $52.50 (Reg. $69+)
- Kate Spade’s Friends & Family sale is here with an extra 30% off sitewide & deals from $42
- Merrell cuts an extra 20% off all sale styles with prices from $48, today only
- Columbia Web Specials are back! Save up to 65% off jackets, boots, pullovers & more
- DSW’s Raid the Warehouse Sale offers top brands including Cole Haan, adidas & more from $9
- Hautelook’s TOMS Flash Event offers deals for men & women from $28: sneakers, boots, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers