Facebook says it’s ‘exploring’ putting restrictions on the ability for users to broadcast live

In a blog post this morning, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says that Facebook is exploring ways to restrict who can go “Live” on the platform. This comes after two mass shootings in New Zealand earlier this month were live streamed and repeatedly shared on Facebook.

Sandberg says that Facebook is “exploring restrictions” on who can go Live. This could be based on things such as Community Standard violations. Furthermore, Sandberg writes that Facebook is investing in ways to build technology better able to identify edited versions of violent videos:

First, we are exploring restrictions on who can go Live depending on factors such as prior Community Standard violations. We are also investing in research to build better technology to quickly identify edited versions of violent videos and images and prevent people from re-sharing these versions.

Facebook and YouTube both worked to remove footage of the New Zealand attacks earlier this month. The two platforms struggled to keep as the footage was repeatedly shared with slight changes to circumvent Facebook and Twitter systems.

According to Sandberg, Facebook identified more than 900 different videos showing portions of the New Zealand attacks. The footage of the attack was often re-edited by Facebook users “to make it harder for our systems to block it,” she says.

While the original New Zealand attack video was shared Live, we know that this video spread mainly through people re-sharing it and re-editing it to make it harder for our systems to block it; we have identified more than 900 different videos showing portions of those horrifying 17 minutes. People with bad intentions will always try to get around our security measures. That’s why we must work to continually stay ahead. In the past week, we have also made changes to our review process to help us improve our response time to videos like this in the future.

Read Sandberg’s full blog post here.

