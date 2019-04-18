9to5Mac Happy Hour 221: iOS 13 iPad features detailed, macOS Sidecar, Qualcomm and 5G iPhones

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s scoops on iOS 13’s dark mode, multiple window apps and panels, redesigned volume HUD, macOS 10.15’s project sidecar, Apple’s possible plans to unify Find My Friends and iPhone, potential hardware tracker accessories, Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm and what it means for 5G iPhones, and much more.
Topics:
- iOS 13: Dark Mode, detachable panels, Safari and Mail, more
- Apple planning Luna Display-like desktop extension feature for macOS 10.15, codenamed ‘Sidecar’
- Apple revamping Find My Friends & Find My iPhone in unified app, developing Tile-like personal item tracking
- Apple and Qualcomm reach settlement in patent case
- Qualcomm to supply Apple with 5G iPhone modems
- Following Apple’s deal with Qualcomm, Intel says it is exiting the 5G smartphone modem business
- Report: Apple is designing its own lidar sensors, and in talks with third-party suppliers, for autonomous driving Apple Car project
- Apple Music on Sonos now works with Alexa
- New small, cheaper, iPhone in 2020 says report
