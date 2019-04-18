9to5Mac Happy Hour 221: iOS 13 iPad features detailed, macOS Sidecar, Qualcomm and 5G iPhones

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s scoops on iOS 13’s dark mode, multiple window apps and panels, redesigned volume HUD, macOS 10.15’s project sidecar, Apple’s possible plans to unify Find My Friends and iPhone, potential hardware tracker accessories, Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm and what it means for 5G iPhones, and much more.

