Lutron Caseta HomeKit lighting, Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro up to $430 off, and SanDisk storage are in today’s best deals

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes deals on Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmers, Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro and an all-time low on SanDisk microSD storage. Head below for more.

HomeKit lighting deals from Lutron Caseta

Lutron makes some of our favorite HomeKit lighting solutions on the market today. Amazon is marking down the entry-level bundle on sale for $80, which is good for 20% off the regular going rate. While Philips Hue does offer a more affordable lineup, these Lutron kits make for an integrated solution that adds dimmer functionality and more directly into your existing setup. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and remote.

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro up to $430 off

Amazon is discounting Apple’s previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro up to $299 off. You can find even further savings, up to $430 off, at Best Buy on various cellular models. It’s been a big week for iPad discounts, with the latest Pro and Air models also on sale. The previous generation line still offers plenty of tech which makes this deal noteworthy. Features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a 12MP camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Pick up 200GB of SanDisk storage for just $25

Amazon offers a new all-time low on SanDisk’s 200GB microSD card at $25. That’s a $10 savings off the regular price. Flash storage prices are dropping rapidly, and today’s deal continues that trend. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, and a shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof design, you’ll be good to go for any adventure. Includes a 10-year warranty as well. With your savings, grab an Anker microSD card reader and transfer your data anywhere on-the-go.

Last chance giveaway and 9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month

Today’s your last chance to enter our Ubiquiti Wi-Fi giveaway, which is valued at nearly $900. We’ll be announcing the winner tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, get 20% off Withings Body+ Wi-Fi Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon for $79 (Reg. $99) as our 9to5Mac Deal of the Month.

