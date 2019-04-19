LG UltraFine 4K Display currently not sold on Apple․com, stock still available elsewhere

Apple has today removed its online store listing for the 21.5-inch LG UltraFine 4K Display. This is the smaller and more affordable USB-C display option at $700 compared to the 27-inch 5K version of the monitor which sells for $1,300.

We heard earlier in the week that the 21.5-inch UltraFine Display wasn’t showing up on Apple’s online store in the UK, and now the product has been removed from the US store. For now, the product has been completely removed from the site, not just removed from search.

Looking for something?

We thought so. However, the product you’re looking for is no longer available on apple.com. The display sold for $700 and was the more affordable option of the two LG monitors sold by Apple. It is still showing up for sale at Best Buy, but the retailer could be just selling off its remaining stock. LG’s official page for the display points to Best Buy as the only way to purchase the monitor. Meanwhile, Amazon sells refurbished models from $500 or less. Notably, Apple hasn’t stocked the UltraFine displays in its physical stores since the recall. So Best Buy and Amazon are likely the only options at this point for the 21.5-inch UltraFine display. The 27-inch 5K version was backordered for a bit a few weeks back, but has since returned to normal availability. Apple’s upcoming Mac Pro and Pro Display are expected to launch sometime this year, but that won’t likely be a good fit (or even work?) for those with a Mac mini, MacBook Air, and other less powerful Macs. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t have a sub-$1,000 display to recommend to users who want the convenience of a single-cable setup with modern Macs, just the $1,300 27-inch 5K UltraFine, which is becoming dated. Check out our round-up of some of the best USB-C 4K displays for some solid options in the $500 range.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: