Swift developer at Apple offers API and performance tips, more in podcast interview

Michael Ilseman is a developer on Apple’s Swift team – and he recently joined John Sundell on the latest episode of his “Swift by Sundell” podcast. Ilseman’s appearance on the show comes following Ted Kremenek’s appearance earlier this year.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Kremenek is the project lead for Swift, while Illseman is a developer on the Swift team at Apple. On Swift by Sundell, Illseman talks about Swift’s String API, performance tips, and much more:

Michael Ilseman, developer on the Swift team at Apple, joins John to go on a deep dive into the String type, its implementation, and its related APIs. Topics range from the way Swift’s String API is designed, to its underlying complexities, and practical performance tips.

John Sundell, who interviews the Swift programmer, also co-hosts Stacktrace with Gui Rambo.

