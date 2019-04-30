Jony Ive’s industrial design team losing another veteran, this time to Airbnb

Jony Ive’s industrial design team at Apple is losing another veteran after news broke last week about three key members of the group leaving.

As reported by Dezeen, Apple’s Miklu Silvanto will be leaving the industrial design team after eight years under Jony Ive to lead the Backyard team that’s a part of Airbnb’s design studio Samara.

Silvanto will move from Apple’s industrial design department to lead the industrial and interaction design team at Backyard – an enterprise that Samara launched last year to devise new ways to design, build and share homes better suited to new modes of living.

Silvanto commented on the new role and shared excitement about the ambitious new initiative at Airbnb.

“Samara has a huge ambition that will be very difficult to carry out, but it’s exactly the kind of big, crazy gamble that these kinds of companies should be taking,” he said. “The nature of the work and the creative approach we’re taking make me optimistic for the future.”

He started with Apple’s industrial design team back in 2011 after receiving his masters in Design Products at the London’s Royal College of Art in 2008.

News of Silvanto’s departure comes just days after a WSJ report noted that three key members of Apple’s industrial design team with almost 50 years of combined experience at the company are leaving.

