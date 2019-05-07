Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev builds for macOS now available

Late last year, Microsoft announced that its Edge browser would be coming to macOS, but without a timeline. Now, the Canary and Dev builds of the Chromium-based Edge browser have leaked before Microsoft’s official announcement and are available to download from the company’s servers.

Microsoft briefly teased the macOS version of its Edge browser yesterday at its Build 2019 developer conference, but again didn’t share a release date. However, as reported by The Verge, Twitter user WalkingCat discovered and leaked the download links for the Canary and Dev builds of Edge for macOS hosted on Microsoft’s servers.

This Chromium-based version of Edge will bring features like Touch Bar support with media controls and tab switching like Safari. New privacy controls and a tool for easily collecting images and text from the web haven’t yet made their way from the Windows version to macOS, but should be arriving sometime in the future.

If you’re interested in testing out these early builds of Edge for macOS, direct downloads from Microsoft’s servers are now available. The Canary build is updated daily with the Dev build updated weekly.

Microsoft is expected to make an official announcement for Edge on macOS soon, we’ll be sure to update this post if more details are added.

