Waze for iOS picks up Pandora Radio integration for easily controlling music while navigating

Pandora has launched integrated support of its music service in the popular Waze navigation app for iOS. Going further, the Pandora app will now show Waze directions as well.

Pandora announced the new integration in a press release today:

Now, Pandora listeners on both iOS and Android devices across all tiers of service can personalize their journey with their favorite tunes directly inside the Waze app via an embedded audio player, allowing drivers to navigate and listen to Pandora simultaneously without ever leaving the map.

Pandora notes that when you set up Pandora inside of the Waze iOS app, you’ll also see directions from Waze when using the Pandora app as well.

Here’s how to get set up with the new integration:

Here’s how to connect Pandora + Waze:

1. Download Waze from the Google Play or App Store.

2. Click on the music icon on the top right of the map.

3. Select the Pandora icon.

4. Turn the sound on and the music up for your journey!

Earlier this year, Waze rolled out support for Siri Shortcuts, meanwhile Pandora last month launched customizable modes to fine-tune the listening experience. Back in January Pandora for Apple Watch gained offline playback.

