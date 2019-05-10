Annual Layers design conference speaker lineup announced for WWDC week

One of the most popular community events coinciding with WWDC in San Jose each year is Layers, a conference about design, technology, creativity, and more. As June creeps up, the annual speaker schedule for Layers has once again been announced. This year’s lineup includes some familiar faces and new voices the Apple design community will enjoy.

Layers takes place from June 3rd – 5th at the Montgomery Theater in downtown San Jose and right across the street from Apple’s convention center venue for WWDC. 15 presenters have been announced for the conference so far, spaced between opportunities to meet with others and legendary snacking sessions. Names Apple fans may instantly recognize include Matthaeus Krenn, an Experimental UI Designer who spent four years working on the Prototyping team at Apple, and Akil King, a former Apple Developer Relations manager who delivered an excellent presentation at last year’s Layers conference on ensuring the perfect iOS app launch.

Jessie Char and Elaine Pow, the founders of Layers, have also worked from the conference’s start to ensure fair representation of women and POC in the presenter lineup. This year, attendees will hear from designers like Kelli Anderson, an artist whose work extends beyond the digital realm, and Kat Zhou, a Product Designer at IBM Security who will speak about designing ethically.

We won’t spoil the whole lineup for you here, so go check it out on the Layers website to see each presenter in more detail as well as registration information for the conference. 9to5Mac will again be on the ground at WWDC and Layers, so stay tuned for insights from the design community and say hi if you see us around!

