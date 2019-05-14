Anker unveils new $30 USB-C to Lightning audio dongle targeting MacBook & iPad Pro

Popular accessory maker Anker has today announced its latest dongle targeting Apple users. The company has released a new adapter that allows Lightning headphones to be used with USB-C devices, such as a modern Mac or iPad Pro.

Anker says that its adapter supports full lossless audio quality, and it’s MFi-certified to ensure full functionality with your Apple devices. You also still get full functionality from your mic and remote controls:

Apple MFi Certified: Works flawlessly to connect Lightning headphones with USB-C devices.

Simplified Listening: Use one pair of Lightning headphones for your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, or Windows 10 computer.

Lossless Audio: Full digital 48KHz/24-bit transmission.

Full Functionality: Retains earphone mic and remote functions while connected to your USB-C devices.

Of course, Apple’s Lightning EarPods aren’t the only Lightning headphones out there. Beats sells a Lightning version of its UrBeats, and numerous low-cost options have emerged ever since Apple ditched the headphone jack several years ago.

These are the headphones and earbuds that Anker says should work perfectly with its new MFi-certified adapter (via The Verge).

Apple EarPods with Lightning connector

Beats urBeats3 with Lightning connector

Apogee Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Headset, including binaural recording！

Audeze iSINE LX, LCDi4, iSINE20, iSINE10, SINE, and EL-8 Titanium

Pioneer Rayz, Rayz Plus, Rally

Radius HP-NEL21, HP-NEL31, HC-M100L, and HP-NHL21

Apple started including Lightning EarPods with the iPhone 7 and originally included a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. This meant, however, that users had no way to use their Lightning EarPods with USB-C capable MacBooks or other USB-C devices.

The Anker USB-C to Lightning audio adapter is a nifty solution if you need it, but at $30 on Amazon it’s pretty pricey and arguably comes a few years late in general. Do you have any need for this sort of dongle? Let us know down in the comments.

