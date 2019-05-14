Satechi launches aluminum wireless mouse with USB-C, affordable faux-leather desk pad

Popular Apple accessory maker, Satechi, is out with two new products today. First is an ergonomic aluminum wireless mouse available in four colors that features USB-C for recharging. There’s also a new desk pad in several finishes called the Eco-Leather Deskmate.

Satechi announced the new M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse in a press release today.

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, announces its new Aluminum M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse. The versatile mouse is compatible with a variety of Windows OS Bluetooth enabled tablets and computers, as well as the newest generation of Mac computers such as Mac Mini, iMac, and iMac Pro.

M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse features:

Aluminum body and scroll wheel

Symmetrical, ergonomic design works for both right- and left-handed users

USB-C for recharging on the front end of the mouse

Optical sensors for precise tracking and fast scrolling

Available in space gray, silver, gold, and rose gold

Satechi says the mouse has a 32-foot range with the Bluetooth 4.0 included. It’s nice to see the USB-C charging port on the front of the mouse so users can continue using it while powering up (as opposed to Apple’s Magic Mouse with the port on the bottom).

The M1 Bluetooth Wireless Mouse is available now for $30 on Amazon as well as Satechi’s website.

Eco-Leather Deskmate

Satechi also released its new desk pad for keyboard, mouse, and more. The Eco-Leather Deskmate comes in brown, black, and blue and is made from quality polyurethane (PU) leather.

Satechi pitches Deskmate as a comfortable surface to rest your hands for typing while also protecting your desk. Being PU leather, it is water-resistant. It measures 23- by 12-inches.

Notably, it’s reminiscent of the pads that Apple has used in its stores on the Apple Watch tables.

The Eco-Leather Deskmate is also now available for $30 on Amazon as well as the company’s website.