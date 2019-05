How does John name his open source projects, and why and how does Rambo shower with AirPods? Just two of many questions asked and answered on this episode — along with the weekly speculation about upcoming Apple products, this time around Gurman’s latest reports about this fall’s iPhones — and a review of AirPods 2.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/05/pkokFkaNmI_StacktraceEp36.mp3

