Hyper’s 130W, 27000 mAh portable USB-C battery and 6-in-1 iPad Pro USB-C Hub now available

Two of Hyper’s Apple accessories saw big success on Kickstarter last year, the HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery that charges any device, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and the HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro. Now, both products are available for purchase after the successful crowdfunding campaigns.

Between the two accessories, Hyper raised $2.6 million and all the backers have received their products. Now, the company is selling the accessories to the general public.

The HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery is retailing for $249 with some impressive specs:

Two USB-C PD ports (one with 100W output, another with 60W output)

100W USB-C port is both input and output (charges in about an hour)

One 18W QC 3.0 output USB-A port

27,000 mAh capacity

Can recharge 15-inch MacBook Pro twice

Can simultaneously charge MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone

Aluminum build

Airline safe

Included 112W charger refills battery in one hour

The other product to officially launch is the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C for iPad Pro priced at $90. Here are the highlights for this iPad Pro hub:

Designed for the 2018 iPad Pro

Connects directly to the iPad Pro single USB-C port to add 6 new ports (4K HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery)

iPad Pro matching Space Gray and Silver color Aluminum enclosure

Removable and replaceable translucent C-shape grip made of soft polycarbonate and ABS material securely holds the USB-C hub in place without blemishing the iPad Pro surface

Works with both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with or without Apple Smart (Keyboard) Folio

Check out more Apple accessories from Hyper on its website and Amazon storefront.

