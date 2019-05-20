Hyper’s 130W, 27000 mAh portable USB-C battery and 6-in-1 iPad Pro USB-C Hub now available

Two of Hyper’s Apple accessories saw big success on Kickstarter last year, the HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery that charges any device, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and the HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro. Now, both products are available for purchase after the successful crowdfunding campaigns.

Between the two accessories, Hyper raised $2.6 million and all the backers have received their products. Now, the company is selling the accessories to the general public.

The HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery is retailing for $249 with some impressive specs:

  • Two USB-C PD ports (one with 100W output, another with 60W output)
  • 100W USB-C port is both input and output (charges in about an hour)
  • One 18W QC 3.0 output USB-A port
  • 27,000 mAh capacity
  • Can recharge 15-inch MacBook Pro twice
  • Can simultaneously charge MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone
  • Aluminum build
  • Airline safe
  • Included 112W charger refills battery in one hour

HyperJuice USB-C battery

The other product to officially launch is the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C for iPad Pro priced at $90. Here are the highlights for this iPad Pro hub:

  • Designed for the 2018 iPad Pro
  • Connects directly to the iPad Pro single USB-C port to add 6 new ports (4K HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery)
  • iPad Pro matching Space Gray and Silver color Aluminum enclosure
  • Removable and replaceable translucent C-shape grip made of soft polycarbonate and ABS material securely holds the USB-C hub in place without blemishing the iPad Pro surface
  • Works with both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with or without Apple Smart (Keyboard) Folio

Hyper iPad Pro USB-C Hub

Check out more Apple accessories from Hyper on its website and Amazon storefront.

