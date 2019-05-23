Total War: Three Kingdoms for Mac out today, with early purchase reward

Feral Interactive has announced that the historical strategy game Total War: Three Kingdoms is out today for Mac, Windows, and Linux …

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows, this is the first game in the multi-award winning Total War series to be set in ancient China. The year is 190 AD. China, a beautiful but fractured land, cries out for a new emperor and a new way of life. Players will unite the country under their rule, forge the next great dynasty, and build a legacy that will last through the ages. THREE KINGDOMS challenges players to: Dominate their enemies on all fronts: military, technological, political, and economic.

Build powerful friendships, form alliances, and earn the respect of their foes.

Commit acts of treachery and betrayal, and master the art of political intrigue.

Recruit heroic characters to their cause, choosing from a cast of 12 legendary warlords.

The game costs $59.99, with a reward for early purchasers.

Users who purchase the game within the first week of release will receive the Yellow Turban Rebellion DLC, which includes three playable warlords, for free.

The game will run on any of the following Macs:

All 13″ MacBook Pros released since 2016

15″ MacBook Pros released since late 2013 with a 2GB graphics card or better

All 21.5″ iMacs released since 2017

27″ iMacs released since late 2012 with a 2GB graphics card or better

All 27″ iMac Pros released since 2017

All Mac Pros released since late 2013

Check out the trailer below. The game is available now from the Feral Store.

