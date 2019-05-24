Apple releasing iOS 12.3.1 today with VoLTE and iMessage bug fixes [U: Now available]

Update: Now available.

Roughly two weeks after releasing iOS 12.3 for iPhone and iPad, Apple is preparing to release iOS 12.3.1 with two bug fixes. The update will be available later today.

iOS 12.3.1 includes bug fixes for voice over LTE calls as well as iMessage filtering and reporting:

Fixes an issue that could prevent making or receiving VoLTE calls

Fixes issues in Messages that could cause messages from unknown senders to appear in your conversation list even though Filter Unknown Senders is enabled

Fixes an issue that could prevent the Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders

iOS 12.3.1 should be available around 1 pm ET. We’ll update when the software update is officially released.

Apple released iOS 12.3 earlier this month alongside other software updates that introduced the all-new Apple TV app.

Apple’s redesigned video player also includes a new Channels feature for subscribing directly to HBO, Showtime, and other services. Videos from these services can be downloaded for offline playback and play directly in the TV app without requiring additional apps.

