Apple gifts WWDC 2019 attendees swag bag with reversible jacket, magnetic pins, more

- Jun. 2nd 2019 11:19 am PT

0

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off tomorrow, and today Apple started distributing swag to developers already in attendance. As it has done in past years, Apple is giving developers a hefty gift pack with a jacket, pins, and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

In prior years, Apple has given WWDC attendees custom Levi’s jackets. This year, the jackets are a lot more versatile – but lack the Levi’s branding and denim design. The jackets are available in a wide array of colors and are reversible. They also feature a custom WWDC 2019 button on the front.

Because of the reversible design, one side of the jacket is a classic black with small WWDC branding on the chest. The other side is bright and filled with icons and drawings, reminiscent of the other WWDC artwork we’ve seen so far.

Apple is also giving developers a collection of pins – which attach magnetically to the jacket, meaning you don’t have to stick a hole in your jacket. The pins include country flag, WWDC logos, and a special pin for WWDC scholarship recipients.

In addition to their WWDC scholar pins, Apple is giving scholarship recipients a special t-shirt. This shirt features artwork similar to the WWDC invite and is navy blue.

WWDC kicks off tomorrow. Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, as well as tvOS 13 and watchOS 6. Read our full roundup of everything to expect at the event right here.

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

WWDC 2019

WWDC 2019

"Write code. Blow minds." Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2019 will take place from June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, CA.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Nomad Wireless Charger for Tesla Model 3

Nomad Wireless Charger for Tesla Model 3
Mophie Wireless Qi Charger

Mophie Wireless Qi Charger