Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off tomorrow, and today Apple started distributing swag to developers already in attendance. As it has done in past years, Apple is giving developers a hefty gift pack with a jacket, pins, and more.

In prior years, Apple has given WWDC attendees custom Levi’s jackets. This year, the jackets are a lot more versatile – but lack the Levi’s branding and denim design. The jackets are available in a wide array of colors and are reversible. They also feature a custom WWDC 2019 button on the front.

Because of the reversible design, one side of the jacket is a classic black with small WWDC branding on the chest. The other side is bright and filled with icons and drawings, reminiscent of the other WWDC artwork we’ve seen so far.

Apple is also giving developers a collection of pins – which attach magnetically to the jacket, meaning you don’t have to stick a hole in your jacket. The pins include country flag, WWDC logos, and a special pin for WWDC scholarship recipients.

In addition to their WWDC scholar pins, Apple is giving scholarship recipients a special t-shirt. This shirt features artwork similar to the WWDC invite and is navy blue.

WWDC kicks off tomorrow. Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, as well as tvOS 13 and watchOS 6. Read our full roundup of everything to expect at the event right here.

For you curious folks: the #WWDC19 jacket isn’t denim. Instead it’s a lightweight, reversible thing that comes in a variety of colours. One side is black, the other is packed with icons. Here’s yours truly acting as model 😛 pic.twitter.com/ekUC2duRzp — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) June 2, 2019

The magnetic pins are smart, no holes in my new jacket :) #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/G4KtxLRjVA — Will @ WWDC (@WillRBishop) June 2, 2019

And check out these custom buttons on the jacket #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/pmY3CFQlnO — Zach @ WWDC (@zmknox) June 2, 2019