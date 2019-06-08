What was your favorite announcement at WWDC 2019? [Poll]

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference has officially wrapped up, and the week was filled to the brim with announcements. Ranging from iOS 13 to macOS Catalina and new Mac Pro hardware, it was a busy week for everyone. What was your favorite WWDC announcement?

At WWDC 2019, Apple officially took the wraps off of its latest and greatest operating systems, including iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Keeping true to the developer name of the event, Apple also announced new tools such as RealityKit, Reality Composer, ARKit 3, and SwiftUI

iPadOS was perhaps the most surprising WWDC announcement, with Apple explaining that the iPad is now its own distinctive experience. The new iPadOS branding is meant to signify those differences, and includes new multi-tasking features, improved Apple Pencil support, and more.

On the hardware side, Apple unveiled its long-awaited modular Mac Pro, a return to the cheese grater tower design. In conjunction with that, it announced the Pro Display XDR. Both of those products will be available this fall.

Personally, I think my favorite WWDC 2019 announcement was macOS 10.15 Catalina. I’m very excited to see numerous new applications come to the Mac through Project Catalyst. I’ve already found the new Podcasts app to be much better for podcast listening than iTunes. Furthermore, Sidecar will be an excellent addition to mobile workflows, allowing you to use your iPad as an external display for your Mac.

Last year’s iPad app ports to the Mac, such as Home and News, weren’t perfect. Craig Federighi, however, has suggested that Apple learned from those apps and worked to improve the experience this year.

What was your favorite announcement at WWDC 2019? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments.

