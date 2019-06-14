Apple Watch now available from UK carrier O2, upfront cost from £20 ($25)

When the cellular Apple Watch first launched in the UK, it was only available on EE. Vodafone later offered it, and now O2 has done the same, leaving Three the only major carrier not to do so …

O2 offers a choice of four models, each in a choice of sizes and colors:

Apple Watch Series 3 with Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 4 with Sport Band or Sport Loop

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike

Apple Watch Series 4 Stainless Steel

All are available with an upfront cost of just £20, the rest of the cost paid monthly. You can optionally pay more upfront in order to reduce the monthly payment.

All Watches come with unlimited data, and the first six months of airtime free, increasing to £5/month after that. The good news is that the data plan is a monthly rolling one, so you aren’t locked in.

The offer is, however, limited to those with an iPhone on an existing O2 Pay Monthly contract.

Surprisingly, in a recent reader poll, the majority of you could see the possibility of the Watch replacing your iPhone within a few years. Only 30% said that it would never happen, with the next largest group rating the likelihood at 7/10 – and other votes widely split.

