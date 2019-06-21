Rogue Amoeba brings Dark Mode and more to Airfoil and Farrago for Mac with latest updates

Popular developer, Rogue Amoeba, is out today with an update to its Airfoil and Farrago applications for Mac that brings Dark Mode, Text to Speech support, and more.

Rogue Amoeba announced the updates in a tweet:

We’ve posted two updates today: Airfoil for Mac 5.8.5 brings Dark Mode support, as well as easier capture of the Finder, Text to Speech, and more. Farrago 1.2.5 also adds Dark mode support, as well as a slew of fixes.

If you’re unfamiliar, Airfoil supercharges your wireless audio output options on Mac. Meanwhile, Farrago is described by the developer as offering “robust, rapid-fire soundboards.”

To download the latest versions, click the Airfoil or Farrago in your menu bar, then choose “Check for Update.”

Rogue Amoeba has also noted that while it is working on making its applications compatible with macoS Catalina, users should stick to macOS 10.14 and earlier for full compatibility with Rogue Amoeba software.

Check out the developer’s website for more on Airfoil and Farrago.

Full Airfoil release notes:

Airfoil’s Audio Capture Engine (ACE) backend has been updated to 10.1. This update includes several fixes and improvements, for the most stable audio capture possible.

It’s now easier to capture audio from the entire system (System Audio), Finder, and Text to Speech, with the new Special Sources section of the Source selector.

On MacOS 10.14 (Mojave), Airfoil now offers Dark Mode support throughout the app.

Smaller improvements and interface modifications have also been made to Airfoil’s Source selector, as well as the audio device icon.

Audio streaming to password-protected Shairport devices should now work as expected in all cases.

Airfoil now correctly handles multi-packet RTSP messages, which should solve some long-standing “RTSP” errors for certain rare devices.

A bug where the main window could get stuck on a disconnected monitor has been corrected.

Airfoil’s Help menu now includes a useful new Release Notes window, so you can see changes across all versions from right inside the app.

The look of messages displayed by Airfoil has been modernized.

The About box has been updated to provide additional version information in an easy-to-read fashion.

Full Farrago release notes:

Farrago now offers support throughout the app for Dark Mode on MacOS 10.14 (Mojave), with a default “Match System” option used to choose between the app’s Light and Dark themes. It’s also possible to specify which theme is used, independent of the system.

Farrago will now work across Fast User Switching, allowing each user to run one instance of the application.

A new warning will appear if the Quit shortcut (Cmd-Q) is pressed while Farrago is actively playing audio.

Playback of high sample rate files (96 kHz and higher) once again works as expected.

A small improvement has been made to fading out audio, removing an undesired noise which could occur.

Several small interface glitches have been fixed, included a strange highlight artifact on the Sets list and an incorrect horizontal scroll on both Sets and Tiles.

VoiceOver will now correctly read the names of audio sets.

Farrago’s Help menu now includes a useful new Release Notes window, so you can see changes across all versions from right inside the app.

The look of messages displayed by Farrago has been modernized.

The About box has been updated to provide additional version information in an easy-to-read fashion.

