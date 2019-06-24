Apple releasing fifth iOS 12.4 beta today ahead of Apple Card release [U]

Apple is continuing iOS 12.4 developer and public beta testing with the fifth release coming later today. iOS 12.4 is expected to be the first software update to support Apple Card, the company’s new consumer credit card launching in the US sometime this summer.

Bloomberg reported last week thast Apple has expanded internal Apple Card testing to include retail employees, vastly growing the test group beyond corporate staff. Today’s new beta release and the recent test expansion suggest that Apple Card likely isn’t coming in June, but perhaps a launch sometime next month is being planned.

Apple will also release the fourth watchOS 5.3 developer beta for Apple Watch today, although most developers are likely testing Apple’s major software releases coming later this fall: iOS, iPad, and tvOS 13, watchOS 6, and macOS Catalina.

UPDATE:

iOS 12.4 beta 4, macOS 10.14.6 beta 3, and watchOS 5.3 beta 4 are now available.