Have your contacts disappeared from your Apple Watch? Read on for how to fix missing contacts on Apple Watch in a few simple steps.
If you’ve seen your saved contacts disappear in places like Messages, Activity sharing, and other apps on your Apple Watch but are showing up normally on your iPhone, follow along with the steps below.
How to fix missing contacts on Apple Watch
- Open the Watch app on iPhone
- Head to General then swipe down and tap Reset
- Choose Reset Sync Data
Here’s how these steps look:
