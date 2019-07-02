Do you need to find the serial number of your iPad? Follow along for several ways to quickly locate it.

While Apple removed serial numbers from the back of its iPhones, modern iPads and legacy models alike still feature them printed on the backs of the devices. However, if the serial number is too small to read or has worn off, we’ll cover how to find it in settings as well.

How to find the serial number on your iPad

On the back of your iPad

Flip your iPad over Look for the serial number in small print as shown in the image below If it’s difficult to read or worn off, follow the steps below for finding your serial number in settings

In Settings

Open Settings and tap General Choose About Look for your iPad serial number just below the model number

If your iPad won’t power on and you can read it on the back of your device, another option to find the serial number is to look at the back of the original box if you have it.

If you’re still not able to find your serial number, try contacting Apple support to see if they can help out.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

