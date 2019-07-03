9to5Mac Happy Hour 232: Jony Ive leaving Apple, Watch Time teaser

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss new Bluetooth smart lights from Philips Hue, how Apple HomeKit setup could be easier for new users, a new charging solution from TwelveSouth, and our live reactions to the news that Jony Ive is leaving Apple. (We recorded on June 27th just as the news was crossing the wire. We’ll talk more about the reports that have followed next week.) Stick around for a sneak peek at Zac’s new podcast series called Watch Time — with a familiar guest this week.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-06-29-2019.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

