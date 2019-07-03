Hands-on video offers detailed look at iPhone 11 Max clones running Android

We’ve seen a variety of CAD renders and cases for the upcoming iPhone 11 and now we’ve got a hands-on look at some iPhone 11 Max clones. They are running an iOS skinned version of Android and include the new square camera bump that we’re expecting Apple to implement with this year’s iPhone lineup.

Spotted by Ben Geskin, YouTuber Amazing Unboxing shared the video today going hands-on with the iPhone 11 Max clones in space gray, silver, and gold. The clones look like they are made out of the same materials like steel and glass just like legitimate iPhones and feature the new triple-camera housed in the refreshed square module.

It’s common for Chinese brands to offer iPhone clones, but these iPhone 11 Max knock-offs landing a few months before Apple’s official launch is notable, particularly as they give a close look at how the redesigned camera system will likely look and feel.

The camera system and other hardware aren’t legitimate, but the camera is indeed working as shown off in the video below with and an iOS skinned version of Android.

Other details like the mutch switch changing orientation to move up and down instead of back and forth weren’t implemented in this clone.

Read more about everything we’re expecting for the iPhone 11 here.

Check out the video below for a closer look at these iPhone 11 Max knock-offs.

