Apple announces HomePod will launch in Japan this summer

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is set to expand to another new country this summer. As first spotted by Gizmodo, HomePod will launch in Japan in the coming weeks for 32,800 yen.

HomePod was first rumored to be coming to Japan last year, but that did not come to fruition until now. Apple still hasn’t given an exact launch date for HomePod in the country, but the order page is now live and Apple is teasing a summer release. Apple has also published a new teaser page touting that the the smart speaker will let you “live with new sounds.”

As usual, HomePod will be available in white and space gray in Japan. The device will retail for 32,800 yen, which is just over $300. Apple cut the price of HomePod worldwide back in April, dropping it from $349 to $299.

HomePod first launched in the United States back in 2017 and has since expanded to additional countries such as Germany, France, and Canada.

Apple’s smart speaker is set to gain new features with iOS 13 later this year. The update will bring Handoff support for HomePod, allowing you to automatically switch playback from your iPhone to HomePod. iOS 13 also includes an updated HomePod setup process. Siri is also adding support to play 100,000 radio stations on iPhone and HomePod.

If you’re in Japan, you can head to Apple’s website now to learn more ahead of the device’s official launch.

