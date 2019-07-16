Amazon’s best-selling dog camera Furbo is $135 (Reg. $250), today only for Prime Day

Furbo has extended its Prime Day deal to let readers get one more chance at one of the lowest prices yet on Amazon’s best-selling dog camera.

The Alexa-friendly Furbo Pet Camera with apps for iOS and Android allows you to keep an eye on your furry friends and even toss them a treat while you’re out for the day. Other features include 2-way audio, a barking alert, and even night vision. Alongside a design that will most likely blend right in with your decor, the “as seen on Ellen” pet camera’s sizeable Prime Day price drop lives on. More details below.

Prime members can now bring home the Furbo Dog Camera for just $134.99 shipped via the Furbo Amazon storefront. Originally listed at $250, Furbo now sells for more like $200 at Amazon and is now matching the previous price drop. It usually requires some sort of meaningful holiday to see a notable price drop on Furbo, so now’s a great time to jump in.

Furbo includes a 1080p full HD camera with a 160° (diagonal) wide-angle lens, 4X digital zoom, and Infrared LED night vision. It also has a microphone and speaker with two-way audio so you can see and interact with your dogs. In addition, Furbo has built-in treat tossing feature that allows you to load and remotely toss treats using your iPhone or other mobile devices. Unlike many other cameras on the market, Furbo is designed specifically for dogs.

Barking detection with push notification alerts allow you to check on your dogs when commotion is detected. And the device’s companion mobile app lets you easily capture photos and videos when away from home. Unlike other security cameras or pet cameras that send you general movement and sound alerts, Furbo only notifies you of dog-related events. For instance, Furbo’s Barking Alert will send you a push notification on your phone when it detects your dog barking.

AI is key to Furbo making sense of and recommendations in ambiguous situations. Furbo uses AI to differentiate between dogs and humans, between a bark and a shout, between dog activity and other activity, etc. While not yet deployed, Furbo is also using computer vision, audio intelligence, and machine learning to differentiate between different types of dog behavior, barks, and potential hazards within a room. Out of this will grow AI-enabled behavioral, health and wellness, and training applications within Furbo Dog Nanny.

Furbo comes with a 365-day warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t happy with your purchase.

Furbo Dog Camera: