Belkin has launched three new Qi wireless chargers today, all optimized for iPhone 8 and later. The new options in the Boost Up Charge lineup include a wireless stand, pad, and vent mount for cars.

Belkin announced the news and detailed its latest wireless chargers in a press release today:

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Pad, BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Stand and BOOST↑CHARGE™ Wireless Charging Vent Mount join a curated collection to deliver fast, efficient and safe charging without the clutter of cables, providing consumers with the ability to wirelessly charge at home, at work, and on the go.

The Boost Up Charge Wireless Charging Stand offers both portrait and landscape charging, is compatible with cases up to 3mm thick, and has an LED indicator for charging status. It’s priced at $50.

The Boost Up Charge Wireless Charging Pad offers a non-slip surface and the same compatibility with cases up to 3mm, as well as an LED status indicator. It’s priced at $30 (it appears the lower price also comes with a lower 5W output on this new model).

Finally, the Boost Up Charge Wireless Charging Vent Mount offers convenience in vehicles with a secure grip keeping your iPhone at the desired position. It’s priced at $60.

All of the new wireless chargers come with a three-year warranty and are available now from Belkin. They’ll also be sold at Apple.com and in Apple Stores soon.

Check out more Apple accessories and gear from Belkin on its homepage and Amazon storefront.

